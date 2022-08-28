Ex-NBA SG Terrence Williams Pleads Guilty to Conspiring Health Care Fraud, ID Theft

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Former NBA guard Terrence Williams pleaded guilty to charges related to a widespread defrauding of the league's health care system.

Williams entered guilty pleas on charges of conspiring to commit health care fraud and identity theft Friday in New York. He faces a minimum of two years in prison and could be sentenced to up to 20 years.

The 35-year-old was allegedly the ringleader of the scheme, in which 18 players were charged with making false claims to the NBA's health care program for reimbursement. Tony Allen, Glen Davis and Darius Miles were among the other players who were charged in the case.

Williams allegedly received $230,000 in kickback payments from players for setting up the scheme. The 2009 first-round pick out of Louisville submitted $19,000 in false claims himself and received $7,672. He played for the Nets, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics, with his final year being in 2013.

At least $5 million in false claims were submitted in total from 2017 to 2021.