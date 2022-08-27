Theory: 'I Feel Like I'm in a Great Position' with Triple H in Charge of WWE Creative

Theory (Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Theory doesn't think the change from Vince McMahon to Triple H atop the WWE creative team will derail his push toward the main-event picture.

The Money in the Bank briefcase holder discussed his relationship with Triple H during a conversation Friday with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston (via Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News):

"I feel like I'm in a great position. There's definitely a comfortability there, working with Triple H back in NXT, we all know the creative mind he has. Over past few weeks, as he's been running the show, it's definitely a difference and by difference I just mean, a different side of a creative level. I think it's going really well."

Theory had been portrayed as McMahon's "chosen one" prior to the longtime WWE chairman's retirement in July. The push included a segment during WrestleMania 38 that included McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin after Theory's match with Pat McAfee.

So obvious questions were raised about whether the 25-year-old Superstar would lose his momentum with McMahon no longer leading the creative process.

That hasn't been the case so far, as evidenced by Monday night's Raw broadcast where he was involved in faceoff with a returning Johnny Gargano. They were previously stablemates as part of NXT's The Way faction for much of 2021.

It's a feud with a lot of potential meat on the bone, and it should help elevate both wrestlers as Triple H continues to push a fresh set of talent up the WWE ladder.

The key question for Theory is when the company will allow him to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase. Waiting awhile after he won the contract in July was the right decision as he continues to show his development into a top-tier attraction.

He's put together some strong matches throughout his tenure, both in NXT and on the main roster, and, while his promo work could still use smoothing out, there's clearly a lot of potential there too.

Theory's next major test will come after the cash-in, assuming he wins one of the company's top titles. It's one challenge to generate heat as a heel lower on the card, but becoming established as somebody who can carry a show every week is tougher.

His long-term outlook is highly promising, but there are still some things he must prove in the coming months if he's going to continue his rapid rise.

For now, it doesn't appear Triple H taking the creative reins will have any type of negative impact on that ascent.

