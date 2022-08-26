Eastern Kentucky DB Marquae Kirkendoll Suspended, Charged with Robbing Postal Carrier

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Defensive back Marquae Kirkendoll has been suspended from Eastern Kentucky's football team after being charged with robbing a postal carrier.

In court documents filed in federal court in New Mexico (via the Associated Press), five charges were filed against Kirkendoll, including robbing a postal carrier, stealing a key from the carrier used to open mailbags and lockboxes, brandishing a gun, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy.

According to the Associated Press, the robbery took place on Jan. 18 and allegedly also involved former University of New Mexico football player Rayshawn Boyce.

Boyce was arrested in February and also been charged.

Kirkendoll enrolled at New Mexico in 2019 and redshirted as a freshman. He appeared in 16 games for the Lobos over the past two seasons, recording five total tackles.

Soon after New Mexico's 34-7 loss to Fresno State on Nov. 13 last season, Kirkendoll entered the transfer portal. The Chicago native announced he was going to Eastern Kentucky on Jan. 15.

Per Christopher Leach of the Lexington Herald-Leader, Eastern Kentucky football spokesperson Rixon Lane said Kirkendoll's suspension is indefinite pending the results of the legal process.

Boyce, a linebacker from Los Angeles, originally attended L.A. Valley College after graduating from Salesian High School in 2015. He transferred to New Mexico as a junior in 2017.

In eight games with the Lobos, Boyce recorded three tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack.