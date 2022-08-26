Bills Never Contacted Accuser in Probe of Matt Araiza Rape Allegations, Lawyer Says

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The lawyer representing the woman who has accused Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza and two other men of raping her said the team never followed up after being informed of the allegations.

"Absolutely not. Never heard from them again," attorney Dan Gilleon told Tim Graham of The Athletic.

Gilleon told Graham he had a "long" phone conversation with Bills assistant general counsel Kathryn D'Angelo but heard nothing back afterward. The Bills also did not ask to speak to the accuser, who was 17 years old at the time she says Araiza and two other San Diego State football players raped her.

According to the suit, the woman says she had consensual sex with Araiza at an off-campus party last October before he took her into a room where she was gang raped. Zavier Leonard and Nowlin Ewaliko are listed as the two other defendants.

The woman filed a police report the day after the incident, but no charges have been filed. Investigators recently sent details of their investigation to the San Diego District Attorney's Office, which will determine whether to file charges.

"Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we conducted a thorough examination of this matter. As this is an ongoing civil case, we will have no other comment at this point," the Bills said in a statement.

Araiza was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft and recently beat out veteran Matt Haack for the Bills' starting punting job.

Araiza's attorney, Kerry Armstrong, has called the allegations an attempted "shakedown" because of his client's status as a professional football player.

The NFL said it's aware of the matter and will not comment on an ongoing investigation.