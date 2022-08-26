Timberwolves' Taurean Prince Arrested on Fugitive Warrant at Miami Airport

David Berding/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was reportedly arrested at Miami International Airport on Thursday.

According to KSTP in Minnesota, Prince was picked up on a "fugitive warrant out of state extradite."

David Ovalle of the Miami Herald reported he was arrested at the airport and the warrant was from Texas. According to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640, the warrant is regarding "dangerous drugs."

The Timberwolves released a statement that said, "We are aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information."

Prince entered the NBA in 2016 and has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Timberwolves throughout his career. He appeared in 69 games for Minnesota last season.

The 28-year-old agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Timberwolves this offseason.