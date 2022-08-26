Vanessa Bryant to Donate $16M From Kobe Photo Lawsuit to Mamba & Mambacita Foundation

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The $16 million Vanessa Bryant was awarded in her lawsuit against Los Angeles County is going to a good cause.

Bryant intends to donate the money to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, according to Alene Tchekmedyian of the Los Angeles Times.

The foundation is a nonprofit "dedicated to creating positive impact for underserved athletes and boys and girls in sports." It was founded "through the vision and loving memory" of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, who died in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020.

