Australian Rules Football Players Face Discipline After Video of Sex Act in Bar

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The Glen Waverley Football Club promises discipline against the players involved in a sex act that took place in a bar earlier this month, via TMZ Sports:

"The Club is taking immediate action to address the serious breach of our culture and values that has occurred within this incident.

"The individuals involved, along with the broader playing group will be both disciplined & educated and if need be, counselled in the type of conduct expected by members of our Club, along with the physical & emotional impact this has had on the families involved, club members, players and the wider community."

After the club finished its Aussie Rules Football season on Aug. 14, several members of the team went to a bar in Melbourne, Australia. At one point during the day of heavy drinking, a bet was made between two teammates who agreed that the loser would perform oral sex on the winner.

The sexual act was performed in the middle of the bar, with footage of the incident eventually going viral.

The men involved have not been identified, but the club said they and others involved will be disciplined.

According to Sam McPhee of the Daily Mail, the players also left a trail of destruction at the bar.

Other patrons at the bar said the team stole drinks, smashed glasses and were abusive to other customers, while the bathrooms "were covered in vomit."

The Glen Waverley Hawks finished in last place in the Eastern Football League third division, resulting in a relegation to Division 4 starting next season.