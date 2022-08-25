Pennsylvania HS Football Season Canceled After Video of Alleged Hazing Incidents

Lance King/Getty Images

One high school in Pennsylvania won't be playing football this fall after videos surfaced of an alleged hazing incident involving members of the football team.

Cellphone video revealed that on Aug. 11, members of the Middletown Area High School football team appeared to have restrained two of their teammates and used a muscle therapy gun and other athletic equipment "to poke the buttock areas of the students who were on the ground," Dr. Chelton Hunter, superintendent of the high school said in a letter sent out to families.

"The video shows players fully clothed. It did not appear that any student’s body was physically penetrated," Hunter said in the letter.

A number of players were kicked off the team on Aug. 12, according to TMZ Sports, and the team's head coach also resigned on Aug. 15.

Hunter decided to cancel the team's season after video of another alleged hazing incident involving the football team turned up, she wrote in a letter to families on Aug. 24.

"In light of this, we have made the decision to cancel the 2022 football season," Hunter said, "I know this decision will be met with many different opinions and emotions and will impact many students and families."

Hunter added: "The kind of hazing that occurred in our facilities with this team is reprehensible. It simply cannot and will not be tolerated. We know we must work to address the culture of this team, educate our student body about hazing, and put programs in place to help us ensure that this kind of atmosphere is never allowed to exist in our school facilities."

The new video was shared with the local police department and those involved will be "disciplined per school policy," per TMZ Sports.