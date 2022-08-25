Islanders' Sebastian Aho Arrested for Drunk Driving in Sweden

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

New York Islanders defenseman Sebastian Aho was arrested in Sweden for drunk driving on August 13.

Norran, a Swedish-language newspaper, first reported the arrest. It has since been confirmed by Ethan Sears of the New York Post, who also noted that Aho's driver's license was suspended as a result.

Per Sears, Aho and his wife visited friends the night before while on vacation. He was arrested at 10:30 a.m. local time after being stopped at a checkpoint.

"I deeply regret and learn from this mistake and will definitely never drive again the next day," Aho told Norran (h/t Sears).

Claude Lemieux, who is Aho's agent, provided a statement via text to the Post.

"He had no idea he would still be over the limit by the next morning and felt 100 percent, but unfortunately he made a mistake and he is very sorry!" Lemieux wrote.

Aho was also fined 40,000 Swedish Krona ($3,769), per Aftonbladet (h/t Sears).

Islanders president of hockey operations and general manager Lou Lamariello released an official statement Wednesday.

"We were made aware immediately of the situation regarding Sebastian Aho. We have a copy of the police report indicating that he registered a 0.03 blood alcohol content, which is .01 over Sweden’s legal limit of .02.

"Sebastian apologizes for his mistake and as an organization we will work with him to make sure this never happens again."

Aho posted two goals and 10 assists in 36 games for the Isles last season. The 25-year-old re-signed with the team on a two-year deal over the offseason.