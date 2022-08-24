Former NFL LB Junior Galette Sues League, NFLPA for $300M, Says He's Been Blackballed

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Former NFL edge-rusher Junior Galette filed a lawsuit against the NFL, commissioner Roger Goodell, the NFL Players Association, the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders alleging he has been blackballed from the league, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Galette is seeking $300 million in damages.

In a filing to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Galette said he has been blocked from rejoining the NFL "just like Colin Kaepernick and put on the blacklist by the NFL owners."

In 2018, Galette posted on Snapchat "I swear to god I'm not playing for no slave deals I'll die before I play for more slave deals" after he was offered a smaller contract by the Commanders than his white teammate, fellow edge-rusher Trent Murphy.

In his lawsuit, Galette alleges that since that post, he's been unable to land a job for fair compensation.

He said he visited with the Raiders and former head coach Jon Gruden at one point, who told him he was "one of the best pass rushers I have ever seen but all we have for you is veteran's minimum 660K."

He also said at one point he had agreed to the veteran's minimum with the Rams, but after speaking with head coach Sean McVay—who Galette alleges said he couldn't wait for him to join and that the team was "all fired up" for his arrival—and picking out a number, a staff member told him the team was backing out of the agreement.

Galette's lawsuit doesn't come as a major surprise. His Twitter bio reads: "Former Saints Team Captain that is Blackballed from the NFL for calling out Pay Discrimination Community Revolution In Progress."

The 34-year-old spent six seasons in the NFL between the New Orleans Saints (2010-14) and Commanders (2017), accumulating 148 tackles and 34.5 sacks in 80 career games. He had two seasons with double-digit sacks.