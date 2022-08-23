Nick Kyrgios Sued for Defamation for Saying Wimbledon Fan Had 'About 700 Drinks'

Mike Lawrence/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is being sued by a woman he had ejected from his Wimbledon final loss this year against Novak Djokovic.

According to Amar Mehta of Sky News, Anna Palus is suing Kyrgios for defamation after she was briefly removed from the court when he complained to the umpire to eject the woman "who looks like she's had about 700 drinks, bro."

Kyrgios' complaint about Palus' behavior came after he received a code violation for swearing when a spectator called out before a second serve. Palus said she only had two drinks when she was removed from the court.

Palus said Kyrgios' accusation has had a major impact on her life since the incident.

"During the course of the final, Nick Kyrgios made a reckless and entirely baseless allegation against me," Palus said in a statement through her attorney Brett Wilson. "Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr. Kyrgios' false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress."

Palus added that she's not seeking monetary benefits from her lawsuit, but she's intent on clearing her name.

"The need to obtain vindication, and to prevent repetition of the allegation, are the only reasons for taking legal action," Palus stated. "Any damages recovered will be donated to charity."

The lawsuit from Palus isn't the only legal proceeding Kyrgios is facing. The 27-year-old was summoned to an Australian court in July and charged with allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend last December.

Kyrgios is set to participate in the U.S. Open, which begins next week.