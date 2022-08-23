Former OSU DB Marcus Williamson Charged with Kidnapping, Robbery

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson was arrested Saturday in Tennessee.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and tampering with or fabricating evidence and is being held on an $80,000 bond, per 10TV in Columbus, Ohio.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7.

An affidavit said a woman told the Memphis Police Department Williamson kidnapped her on Aug. 18 and forced her to drive to an ATM and withdraw $500 for him before he drove off with her car.

Police located the car the following day at a car wash where police said they saw Williamson throw away items in the trash that the woman later confirmed were her belongings.

Williamson joined the Buckeyes as a 4-star prospect in the 2017 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He played five seasons for the program and was part of two teams that reached the College Football Playoff.

He sat out the Rose Bowl in January, which would have been the final game of his collegiate career, and criticized Ohio State fans and coaches on Twitter during the game.