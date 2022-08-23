Tennessee LB William Mohan Suspended Indefinitely After Arrest on Assault Charge

AP Photo/John Amis

Tennessee suspended linebacker William Mohan after he was arrested by police in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to an alleged domestic disturbance.

"We are aware of the recent arrest of football student-athlete William Mohan," a spokesperson for the school said, per Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel. "He was immediately suspended indefinitely from all team activities."

