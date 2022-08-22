Oakland Police Investigating Alleged Sex Act in Stands During Mariners vs. Athletics

Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Oakland Police are investigating two fans who allegedly engaged in a sex act in the stands at Oakland's RingCentral Coliseum during Sunday's game between the Athletics and Seattle Mariners.

"The Oakland Police Department was not alerted to this until after the game, and we have initiated an investigation," a police spokesperson said, per TMZ Sports.

The fans could face up to six months in prison or a fine of up to $1,000 if they are convicted.

TMZ noted a spectator in a different section captured what appeared to be video of the act. The section with the two fans was largely empty, and attendance for Sunday's game was just 9,314 at the 35,067-seat stadium.

Oakland is in last place in the American League West at 45-77, although it managed to win Sunday's game 5-3 and take two of three games in the series against its division rival.

Despite losing the series, the Mariners are still in position to land one of the three American League wild-card spots and are 2.5 games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins.