5 Impact NBA Trades with Kevin Durant Saga Behind Us

Indiana Pacers receive: Jonathan Isaac

Orlando Magic receive: Buddy Hield and 2023 first-round pick (top-12 protected, via BOS)



The Pacers are knee-deep in a rebuilding project centered around Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and Chris Duarte. If they acquired Jonathan Isaac, helped him get healthy and somehow got him back on track after his last two seasons were erased by an August 2020 ACL tear, they could add a high-level frontcourt player to their nucleus.

If the light bulb switches on fast enough for Isaac, Indy might even be able to justify keeping 26-year-old Myles Turner around and extending him or re-signing him next summer.

Now, that's putting plenty in the basket of someone who hasn't suited up in two years and has never been much of an offensive threat (career 9.3 points per game on 43.5 percent shooting). However, if Indy's young perimeter players can supply the necessary scoring, then Isaac can take care of the defensive end, where he once shined as one of the Association's best young stoppers.

A healthy Isaac is a 6'11", 230-pound shape-shifter. He packages top-shelf paint protection with five-position versatility. He could form a nasty 4-5 combination up front with Turner or man the middle himself. Granted, there's no telling when or if he'll be healthy again, but the sky-high reward exists all the same.

The Magic, meanwhile, may decide they no longer need Isaac, as their frontcourt is sufficiently stacked with No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero and recent top-10 selections Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba. While they'd be selling low on Isaac, his trade value may never recover if he can't make it back on the hardwood, so perhaps this would be enough.

Orlando was collectively punchless last season—29th in scoring and efficiency—and one of the league's worst three-point attacks (33.1 percent, 28th). Buddy Hield is accurate enough to improve that number on his own (career 3.0 triples per game on 39.8 percent shooting). The first-round pick accounts for the fact that a healthy Isaac still has a substantial ceiling.

