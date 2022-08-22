Aqib Talib to Step Away From Amazon Broadcasting Role After Brother Yaqub's Arrest

Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Former NFL defensive back Aqib Talib intends to step away from his broadcasting role with Amazon to spend time with his family following his brother Yaqub's arrest, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Yaqub turned himself into Dallas County Jail on Aug. 15 and has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a youth football coach during an argument at Lancaster Community Park in Lancaster, Texas, following a youth football game on Aug. 13.

Aqib's attorney confirmed in a statement to TMZ Sports that his client was present at the time of the shooting.

"Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life," the statement read. "He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy."

Rapoport reported in June that Aqib had landed a deal with Amazon to join the company's new Thursday Night Football broadcast as a studio analyst during the pregame, halftime and postgame shows.

The 36-year-old began his post-playing career as a color commentator for Fox Sports during the 2021 season.

Aqib played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—who selected him in the first round of the 2008 NFL draft out of Kansas—Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

In 148 career games, Aqib posted 35 interceptions, 125 pass breakups, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, one sack and 462 tackles. He won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2016 and earned five Pro Bowl selections in his career.

Aqib retired after the 2019 season, which he spent with the Rams.