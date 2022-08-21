Report: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Was Ticketed for Speeding Weeks Before Arrest

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Before Marquise Brown was arrested on a criminal speeding charge earlier this month, the Arizona Cardinals receiver was ticketed for another speeding violation this summer.

According to TMZ Sports, Brown was cited going 71 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone on June 9 in Maricopa County, Arizona. He's due for a hearing in October and faces a fine of $350.

Less than two months later, Brown was arrested on Aug. 3 in Scottsdale, Arizona, for going 61 mph over the limit.

In Arizona, criminal speeding can be charged if the driver is going over 85 mph, resulting in up to 30 days in jail and up to a $500 fine, per Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic.

Brown said he was "very disappointed" in himself when addressing the incident last week.

"Just learn from it, you know, I'm not a guy to get in trouble," Brown told reporters. "So I'll just put it in my past and make sure I'm always doing the right things at all right times."

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said he doesn't expect more off-field incidents from the wideout.

"Obviously he knows he's got to be better than that, and he will be moving forward," Kingsbury said at a press conference.

Brown is heading into his first year with the Cardinals after coming over in a draft-day trade from the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old set career highs in 2021 with 91 catches for 1,008 yards, adding six touchdowns.