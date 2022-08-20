Padres' Blake Snell Cleared to Start vs. Nationals After Crash with DUI Suspect

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell has been cleared to make his start against the Washington Nationals, just one night after he was involved in a car accident with a suspected drunk driver.

According to ESPN, Snell's vehicle was struck during a traffic stop on Interstate 5 just one hour after San Diego's 3-1 loss to Washington on Thursday night.

Snell was pulled over by a San Diego police officer for an alleged traffic violation, but it wasn't specified why his vehicle was stopped. The passenger who was in Snell's car at the time of the accident was evaluated after complaining of pain but was released without being hospitalized. After the car crash, the driver of the other vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Snell was evaluated by the Padres medical team on Friday before being cleared to take the mound.

"Physically, he's fine," manager Bob Melvin said before Friday's game. "But that can shake you up a little bit. But our guys checked him out today. And we've talked to him. And he's ready to pitch. So I think we probably got lucky."

Snell enters Friday's start with a 5-6 record and 3.66 ERA in 15 starts this season. He was placed on the injured list earlier this season after experiencing left adductor tightness.

The Padres are hoping to get back on track after losing four of their last six games. San Diego sits one game behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the second wild card spot in the National League entering Friday.