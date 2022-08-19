Marcell Ozuna DUI Arrest Video Shows OF Telling Police 'I'm Ozuna from the Braves'

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

More details emerged Friday regarding the arrest of Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna after the release of body camera footage from the arresting officers.

According to Fox 5 in Atlanta, Ozuna was arrested early Friday morning on charges of driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane in Norcross, Georgia. Ozuna was booked and later released from jail.

Footage of the arrest shows Ozuna saying, "Sorry, sorry, I'm Ozuna from the Braves." He told police he had consumed "three or four" beers.

Ozuna partook in field sobriety tests but refused to take a Breathalyzer test before being arrested.

