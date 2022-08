Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested early Friday morning on a DUI charge.

Per Jennifer Lifsey of CBS 46 in Atlanta, Ozuna was booked into Gwinnett County Jail at 4:39 a.m. local time after Norcross Police arrested him on charges of DUI and failure to maintain lane.

