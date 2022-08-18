Video: Mike Tomlin Hosts Kids Who He Saw Fighting on Street at Steelers Training Camp

Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers players weren't the only participants in training camp drills this week.

A group of kids who Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin saw fighting in the street made their way to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, as the Super Bowl XLIII-winning coach's guests.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, who broke the news, provided video of the kids at training camp doing drills with running back Najee Harris as Tomlin looked on.

Glazer provided more context:

The community center referenced is the Jasmine Nyree Campus, whose stated mission is to "provide the very best in comprehensive special education services to consumers and their families."

Steelers website writer Teresa Varley provided more video from Tomlin's interactions with the kids.

The 50-year-old Tomlin is entering his 16th season as the Steelers head coach. He has led Pittsburgh to 10 playoff appearances, two AFC titles and one Super Bowl win. The Steelers have also never experienced a losing season under Tomlin, who sports a 154-85-2 lifetime regular-season record.