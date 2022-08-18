Video: Mike Tomlin Hosts Kids Who He Saw Fighting on Street at Steelers Training Camp

Video: Mike Tomlin Hosts Kids Who He Saw Fighting on Street at Steelers Training CampAugust 18, 2022
Pittsburgh Steelers players weren't the only participants in training camp drills this week.
A group of kids who Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin saw fighting in the street made their way to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, as the Super Bowl XLIII-winning coach's guests.
Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, who broke the news, provided video of the kids at training camp doing drills with running back Najee Harris as Tomlin looked on.
Jay Glazer @JayGlazer
Best thing/story I’ve seen so far on my camp tour. A little backstory. <a href="https://twitter.com/CoachTomlin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CoachTomlin</a> was driving in his car when he saw these kids fighting in the street. Tomlin pulls over and the kids, in obvious shock at who stepped out of the car, stopped fighting. (Read full story below) <a href="https://t.co/08pFlZTtfx">pic.twitter.com/08pFlZTtfx</a>
Glazer provided more context:
Jay Glazer @JayGlazer
THIS IS WHAT IT’S ALL ABOUT!!! What a moment for these kids at <a href="https://twitter.com/steelers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@steelers</a> training camp!! They were coached by their new friend and did drills with <a href="https://twitter.com/ohthatsNajee22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ohthatsNajee22</a> …who else wants to join in?
The community center referenced is the Jasmine Nyree Campus, whose stated mission is to "provide the very best in comprehensive special education services to consumers and their families."
Steelers website writer Teresa Varley provided more video from Tomlin's interactions with the kids.
Teresa Varley @Teresa_Varley
The love <a href="https://twitter.com/CoachTomlin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CoachTomlin</a> has for the kids from <a href="https://twitter.com/JasmineCampus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JasmineCampus</a>, and the love they have for him in return, can’t be matched. Pure joy. <a href="https://t.co/u4jvwMVR5s">pic.twitter.com/u4jvwMVR5s</a>
The 50-year-old Tomlin is entering his 16th season as the Steelers head coach. He has led Pittsburgh to 10 playoff appearances, two AFC titles and one Super Bowl win. The Steelers have also never experienced a losing season under Tomlin, who sports a 154-85-2 lifetime regular-season record.