Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski's $71k Watch Stolen; Police Detain Alleged Thief

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

New Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski reportedly had a €70,000 ($71,000) watch stolen while stopping to pose for pictures with fans outside of the club's training grounds on Wednesday, per Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens of ESPN.

Police have since detained the alleged culprit, who had buried the watch near the training ground.

Lewandowski reportedly attempted to chase down the alleged thief, though the person was able to get away before being apprehended by authorities.

Security has reportedly become something of a concern for the club, however.

Per ESPN's report: "Barca have had problems with security at the entrance to their training ground before, with players complaining about stunts pulled by people making videos for TikTok. However, club sources say they will now make further changes to security to avoid similar incidents happening in the future."

Lewandowski, 33, was the marquee addition for Barcelona this summer, joining the club on a a €45 million ($45.3 million) transfer from Bayern Munich in a shopping spree that also included the additions of Raphinha, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie, along with signing players like Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto to new contracts.

To financially pull off those moves, however, Barcelona—about a billion dollars in debt—have spent the summer selling off assets.

They sold 25 percent of their domestic television income to Sixth Street for the next 25 years for €511 million ($515.5 million). Another 24.5 percent of Barca Studios was dealt to Socios.com for €100 million ($100.8 million). And 24.5 percent of Barca Studios went to Orpheus Media for €100 million.

That money was needed to register their new signings with La Liga. Perhaps a very small portion will go to new security measures, too, after Wednesday's incident.