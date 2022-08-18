Horse Trainer Chad Brown Arrested on Criminal Obstruction of Breathing Charge

Chad Brown (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Horse trainer Chad Brown was arrested Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of criminal obstruction of breathing in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Paul Veitch, a spokesperson for the Saratoga Springs Police Department, told DRF's Matt Hegarty the situation is the focus of an "ongoing investigation."

Sources told Hegarty that Brown, 43, was arrested after a domestic dispute with an unnamed female exercise rider with whom he was previously romantically involved.

An attorney for Brown said during Thursday's initial court hearing the woman broke into Brown's home in the middle of the night and he acted in self-defense, according to WNYT's Subrina Dhammi.

Judge Francine Vero stated Brown is accused of pushing the woman down stairs, pinning her to the ground, choking her and then forcing her out of the house, per Dhammi.

Vero set the bail for Brown, a native of nearby Mechanicville, New York, at $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.

Brown is one of the most decorated trainers of the current era. He won the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer four straight times from 2016 to 2019 and won the Preakness Stakes twice, including with 2022 winner Early Voting.

Neither the New York Racing Association (NYRA) nor Saratoga Race Course has announced whether Brown, whom DRF noted has 16 horses entered in races at the track over the next three days, will be allowed to compete.