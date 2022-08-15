Titans' Bud Dupree Reportedly Pleads Guilty to Assault Charge from Fight at Walgreens

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree reportedly pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault after he attacked a Walgreens employee in Nashville earlier this year.

TMZ Sports reported Dupree reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty in exchange for a reduced sentence. He will be required to serve six months of unsupervised probation and pay $418 in court costs.

According to a police report from Dupree's January arrest, several shoppers got into a verbal altercation with a Walgreens employee before leaving the store and then later came back with Dupree. The Titans linebacker then grabbed the employee and his phone before a fight broke out.

TMZ Sports reported that "sources close to Dupree allege the employee had heckled" him and threatened to spit on the women with whom Dupree came into the store. Their connection to Dupree has not been reported.

The Titans released a statement in January saying they were "aware" of the altercation but have offered no further comment.

“Like always, we try to do everything we can to help our guys make great decisions on and off the field," Titans coach Vrabel said in January. "That’s my response. We’ll continue to monitor it, communicate with Bud and see how everything will eventually play out.”

It's unclear if the NFL will seek to punish Dupree under its personal conduct policy. The 29-year-old recorded 17 tackles and three sacks last season in his first year with the Titans.