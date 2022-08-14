Aqib Talib's Brother Yaqub Wanted for Murder After Fatal Shooting at Football Game

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Yaqub Talib, who is the brother of former NFL cornerback and current Amazon NFL studio analyst Aqib Talib, is wanted on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a youth football coach, per TMZ Sports.

The Lancaster, Texas, police department (h/t Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado) released a statement Sunday announcing an active warrant for his arrest, as well as the alleged circumstances of the shooting, which occurred Saturday evening following a youth football game at Lancaster Community Park:

"Upon arrival, officials were notified of a disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew. During the disagreement the opposing coaching staff were involved in a physical altercation and one of the individuals involved in the altercation discharged a firearm striking one adult male. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later for treatment where he was later pronounced deceased."

An attorney representing Aqib Talib relayed to TMZ Sports that his client was present at the football field when the shooting happened.

"Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life," the statement read.

"He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy."

Yaqub Talib was previously arrested for public intoxication after allegedly throwing bottles and causing a disturbance at a Dallas nightclub in June 2014. Dallas police first reported that Aqib Talib was arrested before apologizing and issuing a correction.