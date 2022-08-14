Backup NFL Playmakers Most Likely to Blossom in 2022

0 of 6

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The NFL is always evolving. The constant shuffling of reps in the preseason and training camp helps franchises get a quick glance at intriguing talent worth developing for a bigger role.

Front offices expect top-100 picks to become contributors early in their careers. But most Day 3 picks, undrafted free agents and free agents who sign one-year deals don't have the same pathway to playing time.

After scouring training camp reports and watching some of the early preseason action, we've identified six backup playmakers who are most likely to blossom into a meaningful role in 2022. Some of these backups are rookies making the most of their early opportunities, while a few others are simply coming into their own after several years in the league.

Let's jump into six of the most impressive backups thus far in training camp and preseason.