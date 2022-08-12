Texas WR Agiye Hall Suspended Indefinitely After Arrest for Criminal Mischief

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Agiye Hall has been suspended by the football program indefinitely following his Thursday arrest for criminal mischief, head coach Steve Sarkisian announced Friday.

"We're aware of the situation involving Agiye Hall, have talked with his family, and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for conduct that is detrimental to our program," Sarkisian said in a statement (h/t Anwar Richardson of Rivals.com).

Hall was arrested Thursday in Austin, Texas, on criminal mischief charges valued between $100 and $750, according to public booking information obtained by Michael Casagrande of AL.com.

The 19-year-old was a 4-star recruit out of Florida and the fifth-ranked wide receiver in the 2021 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He committed to playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide in April 2020.

Hall appeared in just three games during his freshman season at Alabama, catching four passes for 72 yards. He was buried on the depth chart behind players like John Metchie III, Jameson Williams and Slade Bolden.

Hall went on to question his playing time in a since-deleted Twitter post, writing, "Yea nah, calling it quits," per AL.com's Mike Rodak.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban was asked in October about Hall's frustrations, which made the situation worse:

“It still comes down to players creating value for themselves by what they do. I've said this before, that there’s players that have talent but they have to learn how to use it, and they have to use it in an effective way in the way they practice. It’s up to the player to impress the coaches that they can be trusted to go in the game and do what they’re supposed to do.

“So when players get frustrated, they sometimes don’t respond the way they should in terms of their preparation and focusing on what they need to do to become a good player, because they’re so concerned about how much they’re playing.”

Saban announced in April that Hall would be suspended indefinitely for a violation of the team rules. When asked what the receiver could do to rejoin the team, he told reporters that he had already been given the chance to do so before.

Hall entered the transfer portal on April 7 and announced his move to Texas on April 9. He was set to compete for the team's No. 3 receiver role alongside Isaiah Neyor and Tarique Milton, with Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington expected to lead the group.