Athletic Trainer Chris Flores Arrested, Charged with Sexually Assaulting a Minor

Chris Flores, a well-known athletic trainer based in Southern California, was arrested on Thursday on charges related to sexual assault of a minor.

Per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Paolo Uggetti, Flores was taken into custody in Bakersfield after a warrant for his arrest was issued by the Santa Ana Police Department. He had been under investigation by police after allegations surfaced of sexual misconduct involving underage girls.

The allegations stemmed from an audio recording posted on social media in which an adult male voice can be heard trying to convince a young woman to go to the movies. After she declined his request to FaceTime, the male voice responded, "We talked about this, dude. You gotta stop with the nos."

According to Bonagura and Uggetti, "multiple sources familiar with Flores" confirmed it was his voice on the recording. Bonagura added that this isn't the first time Flores has faced sexual assault allegations:

Flores' attorney, Edward Welbourn, denied all allegations to ESPN on Wednesday and said that he couldn't confirm that the male voice on the recording belonged to his client.

"Chris has been a coach, really a teacher and a mentor to kids in the community for many years and all of these allegations that have come out are very shocking to him," Welbourn said. "He absolutely denies any sort of inappropriate relationship or contact with any current or former athlete or student he's trained. All he's tried to do is help kids and move them on in their lives and their careers."

Also known as "Coach Frogg," Flores is a popular trainer in the region known for his association with several current and former college and NFL football players. His business partner, former NFL cornerback Jason David, posted a video on social media declaring that the training facility they co-founded had severed ties with Flores. David also said he would support and cooperate with the police investigation.

"Never in a million years would I ever imagine releasing a public statement to address sexual misconduct allegations that involves Mr. Flores and our innocent little girls," David said. "I'm sick to my stomach. I'm disgusted. I'm outraged." He also encouraged anyone involved to continue to speak up, saying, "We will stand with you."

David and Flores founded Rising Stars in 2017 and later created Stars Prep Academy, which "described itself as a co-op that provides elite sports performance training for middle school athletes." The academy has a relationship with Santiago Charter Middle School in Orange County, and Bonagura and Uggetti reported that roughly 100 students, both male and female, were in the program last year.

As displayed on the Rising Stars informational document, Kansas City Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, New York Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei are among the athletes included as part of "Our Stars Family."