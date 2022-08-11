Marshawn Lynch Arrest Video Shows Police Forcibly Removing Former NFL RB from Car

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Police cam footage of Marshawn Lynch's DUI arrest shows officers dragging the former NFL running back out of his car.

TMZ Sports obtained footage of the arrest, which shows Lynch refusing to cooperate with police until one officer loses his patience, grabs Lynch by the hood of his sweatshirt and drags him to the ground. The officer then places a knee on Lynch's back while placing him under arrest.

"No more games today," the officer said as he was taking Lynch to the ground.

The arresting officer then says he notices the smell of alcohol on Lynch's breath. During the several minutes in which Lynch refused to exit his vehicle, officers did not indicate he was being investigated for DUI. They instructed him to get out of his car because he was "obstructing an investigation," according to the video.

"Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI. Rather the vehicle was safely parked and not in operation," Lynch's attorneys said in a statement. "We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law. Marshawn appreciates and is thankful for everyone’s concern and support."

When the officer whose body cam footage was released arrived at the scene, another officer in the video noted that Lynch "said he doesn't drink or do drugs" but questioned whether they had "ever seen anybody drive a car like that?" while directing the officer to the damaged tires. "He drove it 'til the f--king rims came off," she added.

The police report indicated Lynch remained uncooperative while in custody, with officers needing to use a restraint chair to draw blood to test for alcohol after he refused a Breathalyzer.

Lynch was formally charged with DUI after his blood test came back above the legal limit. He is set for a court date in December.