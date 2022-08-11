Police Say Marshawn Lynch Told Them Car Was Stolen During Arrest on DUI Charge

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch may not have helped his case when he was pulled over Tuesday by Las Vegas police.

According to TMZ Sports, police said Lynch told them he had stolen the car he was driving: "During the stop, cops say Lynch 'stated that he was not drinking and he does not do drugs, but that he stole the vehicle.'"

The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Glenn Puit reported authorities made note of the damage to the vehicle, which was judged to be undrivable. One tire had been torn off and the front tire on the passenger side was "almost off."

Police cited Lynch for driving under the influence, driving an unregistered vehicle, failing to surrender proof of security and failing to drive in a travel lane.

The officers said in their report they "observed a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from the vehicle, his person and his breath along with bloodshot, watery eyes" in reference to Lynch.

Per TMZ Sports, officers also said they had to physically restrain the 36-year-old in order to execute a search warrant to obtain a blood sample after Lynch refused a Breathalyzer.

TMZ Sports also shared a statement from Lynch's attorneys, Richard A. Schonfeld and David Z. Chesnoff:

"Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI. Rather the vehicle was safely parked and not in operation. We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law. Marshawn appreciates and is thankful for everyone’s concern and support."

Lynch's arrest came one day after the Seattle Seahawks announced he'd be working as a special correspondent for the broadcast team later on during the 2022 NFL season.

Lynch played seven years for the Seahawks and was a member of their Super Bowl-winning squad in 2013.