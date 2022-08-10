Trevor Bauer Accuser Filing Countersuit for Sexual Battery After Assault Allegations

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The woman who said Trevor Bauer sexually assaulted her has filed a countersuit against the suspended MLB pitcher after he sued her for defamation in April, according to Molly Hensley-Clancy and Gus Garcia-Roberts of the Washington Post.

She said Bauer, 31, choked her to the point of unconsciousness with her own hair and penetrated her anally without consent while she was passed out. In a separate encounter, she said she woke up after being choked to find Bauer punching her between her legs, causing "excruciating pain."

While her countersuit said she consented to the choking, she denied consenting to anal sex or being punched.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office declined to bring charges against Bauer, citing a lack of sufficient evidence.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman also ruled against granting her a permanent restraining order against Bauer, finding that the "injuries as shown in the photographs are terrible" but adding that "if she set limits and he exceeded them, this case would've been clear. But she set limits without considering all the consequences, and respondent did not exceed limits that the petitioner set."

Major League Baseball chose to suspend Bauer for 324 games, or two full seasons, in late April for violating its domestic violence policy. In determining that discipline, MLB also reportedly spoke with other women who said Bauer assaulted them.

He is appealing the suspension.

Bauer's lawsuit against the woman alleges she "wanted to destroy Mr. Bauer's reputation and baseball career, garner attention for herself, and extract millions of dollars from Mr. Bauer."

Her countersuit argues that she suffered "physical injury, severe emotional distress, [and] humiliation" from the alleged sexual assaults.