Steelers' Diontae Johnson Being Sued for No-Show at Youth Football Camp

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson faces a civil lawsuit from FlexWork Sports Management LLC, which says it suffered thousands of dollars in losses after Johnson failed to show up for a youth football camp in May.

Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Tuesday details in the lawsuit show Maxx Lepselter, Johnson's agent, texted camp organizers just 13 minutes before the camp was scheduled to open, saying the wideout's flight was canceled.

Johnson was then scheduled to show up later in the day, but decided he didn't want to wait for another flight and left the airport, according to the lawsuit.

FlexWork said it has refunded over $36,000 to families who had campers attend, and spent another $10,000 on various expenses related to hosting the camp at George K. Cupples Stadium in Pittsburgh.

"As a result of Johnson's breach, FlexWork has suffered and continues to suffer damages in an amount to be determined at trial, plus interest, costs, disbursements and attorneys' fees," the lawsuit states.

