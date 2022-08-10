Former NFL RB Frank Gore Charged with Assault in Domestic Violence Investigation

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Frank Gore has been charged with simple assault in connection to a domestic violence investigation in Atlantic City, New Jersey, according to TMZ Sports.

Officers responded to reports of a dispute at the Tropicana Atlantic City on July 31. A woman was at the scene speaking with hotel security.

Although the woman didn't file a formal complaint at the time, authorities charged Gore following an investigation.

Per TMZ Sports, Gore is due to appear in court in October.

The 39-year-old announced his retirement from the NFL in June. He signed a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers in order to retire as a member of the team.

Gore spent his first 10 seasons with the Niners and is the franchise's all-time leading rusher (11,073 yards). The five-time Pro Bowler also ran for the third-most yards (16,000) in NFL history across his 16-year career.

Gore last played for the New York Jets in 2020. He has since transitioned to boxing, losing a split decision to former NBA star Deron Williams in an exhibition last December before winning his professional debut against Yaya Olorunsola in May.