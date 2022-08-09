Former Seahawks, Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch Arrested on DUI Charge in Las Vegas

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested and charged with driving under the influence by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Per TMZ Sports, the traffic stop happened on Tuesday morning at 7:25 a.m. PT.

Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal provided more details:

Per TMZ Sports, Lynch was allegedly driving into roadside curbs before police stopped him. Officers spoke to Lynch and believed he was under the influence, leading to the booking at Las Vegas City Jail.

Lynch had his blood drawn and did not submit to a breathalyzer.

The 36-year-old Lynch played in the NFL from 2007-15 and again from 2017-19. He played for the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders.

Lynch is a five-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro who amassed six 1,000-yard seasons, including four straight with Seattle from 2011-14. He scored 106 career touchdowns (94 regular season, 12 playoffs), including an NFL-high 17 regular-season scores in 2017.

He's also a two-time NFC champion who played an integral part for the 2013 Super Bowl-winning Seahawks by leading the team with 1,573 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns.