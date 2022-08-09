Jets Rumors: Mekhi Becton Feared to Be Out for 2022 Season with Knee Injury

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton missed all but one game last year, and his status for the upcoming season is also reportedly in jeopardy.

Connor Hughes of SNY reported Monday there is "legitimate fear" that Becton will miss the entire season.

ESPN's Rich Cimini also reported Becton is expected to miss "significant time" after an MRI showed "a more serious" injury than the team initially believed.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted Becton is set for more medical appointments Tuesday and that the injury is unrelated to the sprained MCL he suffered in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

After Becton went down on the second play of practice Monday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters the injury "doesn't seem like a big deal." Connor Hughes of SNY reported Saleh was told by doctors that Becton did not suffer structural damage but that a later MRI "was worse than doctors feared."

The 11th pick in 2020, Becton has not been the franchise left tackle New York had hoped for. The 23-year-old has appeared in 15 games but completed only eight of them, per Cimini. Becton has also struggled with his weight.

The Jets moved Becton to right tackle during training camp, handing the left tackle job to veteran George Fant after he filled in admirably last season. New York's offensive line depth has been a point of concern this offseason, and this injury to Becton could make matters worse.

The Jets reportedly signed veteran offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch, who has appeared in 36 games with 23 starts in six years. New York also hosted five-time Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown on Saturday during the team's Green and White scrimmage.

With Becton's injury, the price to sign the 36-year-old likely went up.