Texans' Darius Anderson Has Felony Burglary Charges Dropped for Insufficient Evidence

The felony burglary charges filed against Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson have been dropped.

According to ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith, the district attorney in Houston announced Friday that the charges were dropped because of insufficient evidence.

TMZ Sports reported last month that Anderson's ex-girlfriend told police that he broke into her home in Harris County, Texas, forcing his way into the garage, which allegedly caused her to fall down the steps.

The woman said she grabbed a gun to prevent Anderson from having access to it, but didn't point it at him. She also said Anderson threatened to "beat her up" after she locked herself in a bathroom, but he fled when she called the police.

