Chad Ochocinco Left $1,000 Tip on Bill at North Carolina Restaurant

Chad Ochocinco Left $1,000 Tip on Bill at North Carolina RestaurantAugust 5, 2022
Chad Ochocinco remains an eccentric personality in the best way possible.
The former NFL receiver left a $1,000 tip on a $24.39 bill at a North Carolina restaurant on Wednesday:
Front Office Sports @FOS
Chad Ochocinco tipped a North Carolina restaurant $1,000 on a $24.39 bill 🧾<br><br>Also included: <br><br>"I once scored 6 touchdowns in Madden using myself" - <a href="https://twitter.com/ochocinco?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ochocinco</a> <a href="https://t.co/3m6kQjnp5M">pic.twitter.com/3m6kQjnp5M</a>
The Madden reference makes it even better as the six-time Pro Bowler is known to play the video game with fans.
It's also not the first time Ochocinco has left a hefty tip at a restaurant.
He also left a $1,000 tip at a restaurant in the Miami area in 2020 and did the same at a Philadelphia restaurant in June.
Though the 44-year-old made an estimated $48.9 million during his playing career, the generosity to wait staff has not gone unnoticed.