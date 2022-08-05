X

    Chad Ochocinco Left $1,000 Tip on Bill at North Carolina Restaurant

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVAugust 5, 2022

    Chad Ochocinco remains an eccentric personality in the best way possible.

    The former NFL receiver left a $1,000 tip on a $24.39 bill at a North Carolina restaurant on Wednesday:

    Front Office Sports @FOS

    Chad Ochocinco tipped a North Carolina restaurant $1,000 on a $24.39 bill 🧾<br><br>Also included: <br><br>"I once scored 6 touchdowns in Madden using myself" - <a href="https://twitter.com/ochocinco?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ochocinco</a> <a href="https://t.co/3m6kQjnp5M">pic.twitter.com/3m6kQjnp5M</a>

    The Madden reference makes it even better as the six-time Pro Bowler is known to play the video game with fans.

    It's also not the first time Ochocinco has left a hefty tip at a restaurant.

    He also left a $1,000 tip at a restaurant in the Miami area in 2020 and did the same at a Philadelphia restaurant in June.

    Though the 44-year-old made an estimated $48.9 million during his playing career, the generosity to wait staff has not gone unnoticed.

