Chad Ochocinco Left $1,000 Tip on Bill at North Carolina Restaurant

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Chad Ochocinco remains an eccentric personality in the best way possible.

The former NFL receiver left a $1,000 tip on a $24.39 bill at a North Carolina restaurant on Wednesday:

The Madden reference makes it even better as the six-time Pro Bowler is known to play the video game with fans.

It's also not the first time Ochocinco has left a hefty tip at a restaurant.

He also left a $1,000 tip at a restaurant in the Miami area in 2020 and did the same at a Philadelphia restaurant in June.

Though the 44-year-old made an estimated $48.9 million during his playing career, the generosity to wait staff has not gone unnoticed.