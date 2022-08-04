Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury on Hollywood Brown's Arrest: 'He's Got to Be Better'

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury discussed the arrest of wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and told reporters, "Obviously he knows he's got to be better than that and he will be moving forward."

On Wednesday KTAR News 92.3 FM and Arizona Sports reported Brown was arrested on criminal speeding charges. According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, the wide receiver was driving at 126 mph.

ESPN noted criminal speeding in Arizona is a misdemeanor and defined as driving 20 or more mph over the speed limit.

Brown was driving in a zone with a 65 mph speed limit.

Mark McClune of 3TV CBS 5 reported he was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled for a hearing on Aug. 23.

That hearing falls in between Arizona's second and third preseason games. It faces the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 12, the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 21 and the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 27. The Cardinals will have joint practices with the Titans in Tennessee leading up to that game, so it remains to be seen whether Brown will participate.

The Oklahoma product played the first three seasons of his career on the Ravens and came to Arizona as part of a draft-day trade.

While he has dealt with a hamstring injury in the early portion of training camp, he figures to be a key part in the Cardinals' offense this season. After all, he is coming off a career year that saw him tally 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns in 2021.

Having Brown available in the early portion of the season will be even more important for the Cardinals because No. 1 wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be suspended for the first six games for violating the league's policy on performance enhancers.