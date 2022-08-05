New Trade Ideas from Latest NBA Rumors and Buzz

1 of 4

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Trade: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, a 2027 first-round pick and a protected 2029 first-round pick

The front offices of the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets have seemingly been circling each other (and Kyrie) over a potential trade all summer.

The money part of the equation isn't hard to figure out. Westbrook and his $47.1 million salary would have to be involved, regardless of whether Brooklyn would keep him or buy him out after the trade.

The sticking point seems to be how much draft capital L.A. would send, and the "Lakers don’t want to give up multiple first-round picks to trade Russell Westbrook," according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

But what if that framework was expanded to include KD and Davis?

"They should offer Davis with Westbrook," an NBA insider told Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus. "Try and get Kevin Durant. KD for AD and a pick is as close as [the Nets] will get to what they want."

The resulting superteam with LeBron James, KD and Kyrie might even be worth more than that to the Lakers, who are seemingly always in title-or-bust mode.

Davis is a big concession, but he will turn 30 in March and has a long, troubling injury history. Durant's is arguably scarier, and he'll be 34 in September, but he raises L.A.'s short-term ceiling higher than AD, and he's a better theoretical fit next to LeBron.

The final evolution of the King's game could include more possessions starting in the post, and the presence of Davis makes that a little tougher. Durant is the kind of player who'll be draining jumpers like they're layups well after his playing days are behind him. The kind of spacing he could provide in LeBron's twilight years would be invaluable.

The upgrade in fit from Westbrook to Kyrie is even easier to see. He's won a title alongside LeBron, and he's demonstrated a greater willingness to cede some control of the offense than Russ.

For Brooklyn, this deal only makes sense if Durant is dead-set on leaving (or sitting out until his trade demand is honored). And even though it doesn't include a pick haul on par with what the Utah Jazz got for Rudy Gobert, it also has a headliner far better than the players the Minnesota Timberwolves sent.

Yes, Davis has had to sit out more than his fair share of games. And his production has been in a bit of a free fall since 2019-20, but he's an eight-time All-Star and a four-time All-NBA selection.

Assuming he can stay healthy (bold, I know), he's an instant identity creator on defense. And he's under contract through 2024-25 (which is a player option), so Brooklyn would have a bit of wiggle room with which to build around him.