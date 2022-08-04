Auburn QB T.J. Finley Arrested on Charge of Attempting to Elude Police

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested Thursday in Auburn, Alabama, and charged with attempting to elude police.

According to WRBL, Finley was taken into custody at the Lee County Detention Facility after an interaction with the Auburn Police Department.

Additional details weren't available as of Thursday afternoon, and Auburn University has yet to release an official statement on the matter, other than to say it is aware of the situation.

