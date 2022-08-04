Terrell Owens' Argument with Neighbor Was 'Resolved' Without Arrests, Police Say

Casey Sykes/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

No charges were filed after an altercation between Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens and a neighbor that was partially documented on social media.

"The parties were separated and the situation resolved," the Broward County Sheriff's Office told TMZ Sports.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.