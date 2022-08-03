Former Knicks, Cavs Guard Iman Shumpert Arrested for Alleged Marijuana Possession

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Former NBA guard Iman Shumpert was arrested on felony drug charges after authorities allegedly found marijuana in his bag at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport over the weekend.

TMZ Sports reported police said Shumpert was carrying 6.12 ounces of a substance that tested positive for marijuana. The police report said Shumpert admitted to carrying marijuana.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

