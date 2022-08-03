Cardinals' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Arrested, Charged with Criminal Speeding

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was arrested on Wednesday on criminal speeding charges.

Per KTAR News 92.3 FM and ArizonaSports.com, the Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said Brown's arrest took place at 7:05 a.m. local time when he was heading southbound on Loop 101 driving in an HOV lane.

"We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required," the Cardinals said in a statement. "We will comment further as appropriate."

Brown opened training camp on the non-football injury list as he recovered from a hamstring issue.

The Cardinals announced on Tuesday they activated Brown, but he walked off the field with a trainer as the team took the field for stretching before the start of practice.

"We're just easing him back in," head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters.

Kingsbury also noted he wanted Brown to be able to take part in individual drills by the end of the week and be a full participant in practice starting next week.

Arizona acquired Brown from the Baltimore Ravens during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. The Cardinals sent the No. 23 overall pick to Baltimore.

The deal reunited Brown and Kyler Murray, who played together at the University of Oklahoma for two seasons from 2017 to '18. Brown led the Sooners with 75 receptions and 1,318 receiving yards and was named to the All-American first team in 2018.

The Cardinals are counting on Brown to be their No. 1 receiver at the start of the season. DeAndre Hopkins is suspended for the first six games due to violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Brown had a career-high 1,008 receiving yards and 91 receptions for the Ravens in 2021.