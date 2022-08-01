Former Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested on Drug, Gun Charges After Traffic Stop

Jerome Davis/Getty Images

The Moulton Police Department in Alabama said Monday it arrested former NFL linebacker Rolando McClain on Saturday and charged him with second-degree possession of marijuana, speeding and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, per Charles Montgomery of WAFF.

Per that report, McClain was stopped for speeding and officers said they smelled marijuana coming from his vehicle. TMZ Sports reported that police said McClain had been driving 70 mph in a 55 mph zone.

According to police, he told officers he had a gun in his car after he was asked to step out of the vehicle.

Officers said they found marijuana inside a pouch of chewing tobacco. Officers also said that McClain did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

The other passenger in his vehicle, Detrick Mostello, was also arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.

McClain, 33, last played in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys in 2015. The Oakland Raiders drafted him in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft (No. 8 overall), and he showed promise, though suspensions and an arrest cut his career short.

The NFL suspended him for 10 games in 2016 after a positive drug test and again for an entire year for missing a drug test with the league.

In May 2017 McClain was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, carrying a firearm without a permit and misdemeanor equipment.

In 2019, the NFL suspended him indefinitely:

In his career, McClain registered 407 tackles in five total seasons.