Magic's Paolo Banchero Has DWI-Related Charge Against Him from Time with Duke Dropped

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero had a DWI-related charge from his time at Duke dropped this week.

Per Steve Wiseman of The Raleigh News & Observer, prosecutors in Orange County dropped the aiding and abetting an impaired driver charge against Banchero after Michael Savarino pleaded guilty to DWI on Wednesday.

In November, according to court records obtained by Wiseman, Savarino was arrested for DWI and Banchero was charged with aiding and abetting DWI.

North Carolina Highway Patrol arrested Savarino, former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski's grandson, around 1:10 a.m. local time on a Sunday morning after pulling him over for a stop sign violation.

Sgt. Christopher Knox, spokesman for the N.C. Highway Patrol, told Wiseman there was a "strong odor of alcohol" in the vehicle.

Krzyzewski didn't discipline Banchero after he was charged. The freshman forward was in the starting lineup and played 26 minutes against Gardner-Webb on Nov. 16, two days after the situation occurred.

"We all learned from it," Banchero told reporters about the situation after a Nov. 22 win over Citadel. "I can't really say much about it. We learned from it and we handled it as a team. We've moved on, though. We want to get on with our season."

Savarino received 12 months' probation and is required to complete a treatment program as part of his plea agreement.

Banchero started all 39 games for the Blue Devils last season. He was named ACC Rookie of the Year and a consensus second-team All-American selection after averaging 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

The Magic selected Banchero with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft.