Former Duke Guard Michael Savarino, Grandson of Mike Krzyzewski, Pleads Guilty to DWI

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Former Duke guard Michael Savarino pleaded guilty to driving while impaired Wednesday, according to the News & Observer's Steve Wiseman.

Savarino, the grandson of retired Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski, completed 24 hours of community service and will remain on unsupervised probation for 12 months under the terms of his plea agreement. He also paid $300 in fines and will be due back in court in January.

Savarino was was pulled over last November after running through a stop sign. His blood alcohol content was measured at 0.08 following a breathalyzer test, which is the legal limit in North Carolina.

Former Duke star Paolo Banchero was in the car at the time as well and riding in the back seat. Per Wiseman, Savarino was driving a vehicle registered to Banchero, who faces a charge of aiding and abetting impaired driving that is pending.

Krzyzewski suspended Savarino as a result of the incident. The 6'0" reserve didn't return to the floor until the Blue Devils' 103-62 victory over South Carolina State on Dec. 14.

Banchero, on the other hand, was right back on the floor when Duke cruised past Gardner-Webb 92-52 on Nov. 16.

"It's two entirely different situations," Krzyzewski told reporters at the time. "Headlines make it look like it's the same, but it's not. The decisions we made are in conjunction with our authorities and my superiors. We're taking action and we'll continue to take action."

Banchero is now a member of the Orlando Magic, who selected him first overall in the 2022 NBA draft. Savarino transferred to NYU in June upon graduating from Duke.