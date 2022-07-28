NFL Training Camp Latest Buzz: Seahawks' DK Metcalf Resets WR Market

3 of 9

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns organization has no clue how many games Deshaun Watson will play this season or if he'll play at all.

The quarterback, his legal representation, the NFL and NFLPA continue to wait for Judge Sue L. Robinson's ruling on potential league disciplinary action after he was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by more than 20 women.

Without knowledge of who will be behind center at the start of the 2022 campaign, everyone on the team must handle their business as best as they can.

All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer:

"You have to play according to you. You don't know who’s going to be out there at any given time. He could've gotten hurt out here this week, next week; anything could happen. You never know who's gonna be out on the field in Week 1, or at any time down the stretch. You just gotta play the best that you can, adjust to your teammates and build the chemistry enough to be able to work with the teammates that are around you when they’re available and you’re available."

Garrett's mentality provides a simplistic overview, because his job doesn't change with or without Watson. He needs to go out every week and dominate as one of the league's best defenders. Things are a little different for head coach Kevin Stefanski, who said:



"With quarterbacks, it’s very obvious you’re trying to put those guys in position to succeed; you’re trying to do what they’re comfortable with at all times. That’s our job building out this offense. It’s to have enough in our offense where we can pivot in-game, we can pivot week-to-week based on who you have available.

"I understand this isn’t something where you’re dealing with an injury, but the uncertainty part of it, that’s where as coaches and players oftentimes are in a given practice, in a given week. So that’s how I’ve looked at this situation, totally understanding and respecting everything this entails. Really, I can only deal with the information that I have."

Running back Kareem Hunt said last month that the Browns will take a completely different approach depending on who's running the offense.

"It's tough because they're trying to figure out what pieces they've got for the season and what plays they want to put it," Hunt said. "You know, there's different plays for Deshaun and Jacoby [Brissett], different playbook, different things we can do at quarterback."