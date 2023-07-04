Angels' Mike Trout Undergoes X-Rays after Exiting vs. Padres with Wrist Injury

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout left his team's road game against the San Diego Padres on Monday with a left wrist injury suffered during an eighth inning at-bat.

ESPN News Services provided the details:

"Trout fouled off an 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the inning and immediately shook his left arm. He briefly returned to the batter's box before backing away and signaling to the dugout that he needed assistance. Angels manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the slugger, and he was removed from the game; Mickey Moniak finished the at-bat, a strikeout that was charged to Trout."

As of Monday night, Trout underwent numerous tests (including X-Rays) and was awaiting results, per ESPN News Services.

Trout spoke with reporters after the game.

"I just took a swing and something felt uncomfortable. Just waiting on getting some scans and hope for the best," Trout said.

"It doesn't feel great," he added. I mean, there's no two ways to it. Hopefully, just a sprained wrist. I can't describe the pain I felt. I never felt it before, ever, before this. I never had wrist problems or anything. Just freak things."

Any injury to the 31-year-old is sure to cause concern given his overall importance to Los Angeles' chance of winning games and his recent history.

He dealt with a back injury last season that generated concerns he would have to manage it throughout the rest of his career. He played just 119 games in 2022 after appearing in 36 games in 2021.

When healthy, Trout is a generational talent.

His resume includes three American League MVPs, an AL Rookie of the Year, nine Silver Slugger awards and 11 All-Star selections. He is slashing .263/.369/.493 with 18 home runs and 44 RBI in 81 games this season.

Los Angeles cannot reasonably expect to replicate Trout's production if he is sidelined, but it could turn toward Moniak in center field in the meantime.