Former Raiders CB Damon Arnette Arrested on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette was arrested early Tuesday morning in Miami Beach, Florida, for allegedly driving on a suspended license and suspected drug possession.

According to TMZ Sports, Arnette was pulled over Monday night and issued a citation for allegedly driving with a suspended license, and a licensed driver was permitted to drive him away from the traffic stop.

Just hours later, however, Arnette was reportedly back driving the vehicle and was pulled over again. Police documents state that officers found a small baggie containing a white substance believed to be cocaine in his pocket when they searched him.

