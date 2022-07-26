Hope Solo Pleads Guilty to DWI; Misdemeanor Child Abuse Among Charges Dismissed

AP Photo/Eugenio Savio, File

Former United States women's national team goalkeeper Hope Solo pleaded guilty to driving while impaired and surrendered her driver's license Monday in North Carolina.

Michael Hewlett of the Winston-Salem Journal reported Solo, who in March was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle with her two children in the back seat, had two other charges voluntarily dismissed: misdemeanor child abuse and resisting a public officer.

Solo received a suspended sentence of 24 months in prison and an active sentence of 30 days, which was credited as time served based on her time at an in-patient rehabilitation facility, per Hewlett. Her sentence also included $3,100 in fines and fees.

The 40-year-old Washington native must go through a substance abuse assessment and complete the recommended treatment to satisfy the requirements of the sentence.

Solo posted a statement, saying she'd "underestimated what a destructive part of my life alcohol had become."

She also thanked those who supported her throughout the situation.

"I continue to be a student of the greatest school called life and I will continue to learn and grow from these experiences," Solo wrote. "I will continue to gain empathy, knowledge and stories to share."

In April, Solo requested her induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame be delayed until 2023. The NSHOF accepted the request, saying it "fully supports her decision and looks forward to honoring her and her historic achievements at next year's induction ceremony."

Solo made 202 appearances for the USWNT between 2000 and 2016. She helped the national team win two Olympic gold medals (2008 and 2012) and the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup along with numerous other tournaments. She won the Golden Glove as the top goalkeeper at the 2011 and 2015 World Cups.

She also played club soccer in the U.S., Sweden and France.